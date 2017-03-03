Top Stories
Katy Perry Breaks Silence on Split from Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Breaks Silence on Split from Orlando Bloom

The Bachelor's Raven Gates' Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back at Her Claims of Never Having an Orgasm

The Bachelor's Raven Gates' Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back at Her Claims of Never Having an Orgasm

Is There a 'Logan' End-Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Logan' End-Credits Scene?

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 1:03 am

Lea Michele: 'Love Is Alive' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lea Michele: 'Love Is Alive' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lea Michele has officially released her new song “Love Is Alive,” the first single off her upcoming album Places!

This is the the second studio album from the 30-year-old entertainer and it’s expected to drop in the spring.

Lea debuted the song in January during her special shows in New York and Los Angeles and this is the first listen of the studio version.

“I’m so proud of this song.. it’s so special to me. No matter what you go through in life.. love is a blessing and brings you so much joy,” Lea tweeted after the song was released at midnight on Friday (March 3). “I hope you all love this song and it’s means as much to you as it does to me! ❤ #loveisalive.”

Stream the song below via Spotify and download it now on iTunes!

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song…

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Lea Michele, Lyrics, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Oprah assures everyone she's not running for President - TMZ
  • Katie Holmes takes major issue with tabloid magazines - Gossip Cop
  • It looks like Bella Thorne is dating Kendall Jenner's rumored ex-boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • All these celebs are expecting babies in 2017 - Wetpaint
  • Angelina Jolie has a new gig - Lainey Gossip
  • Here's everything you need to know about Game of Thrones' Jon Snow - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here