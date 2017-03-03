Lea Michele: 'Love Is Alive' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lea Michele has officially released her new song “Love Is Alive,” the first single off her upcoming album Places!

This is the the second studio album from the 30-year-old entertainer and it’s expected to drop in the spring.

Lea debuted the song in January during her special shows in New York and Los Angeles and this is the first listen of the studio version.

“I’m so proud of this song.. it’s so special to me. No matter what you go through in life.. love is a blessing and brings you so much joy,” Lea tweeted after the song was released at midnight on Friday (March 3). “I hope you all love this song and it’s means as much to you as it does to me! ❤ #loveisalive.”

