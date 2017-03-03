Lena Dunham Reveals New Chest Tattoo, Just Like Rihanna!

Lena Dunham just got a tattoo on her chest and she says her inspiration for the ink was Rihanna!

The 30-year-old Girls actress lifted her shirt over her head and covered her breasts with her arm to show off the tattoo to her followers on Instagram.

“Thank you @trinegrimm for my warrior’s chest plate/tit chandelier. This is my first original piece by a female tattoo artist and it felt sacred and cool and she didn’t chide me for copying @badgalriri’s placement. If you’re ever in Oslo, go meet this metal queen and let her handle your body 🌖,” Lena captioned the below photo.

