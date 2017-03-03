Top Stories
Katy Perry Debuts New Short Haircut, Channels Miley Cyrus!

Emma Watson Puts Gold Detail Into Her 'Beauty & The Beast' Premiere Outfit!

The Bachelor's Raven Gates' Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back at Her Claims of Never Having an Orgasm

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 10:25 am

Lena Dunham Reveals New Chest Tattoo, Just Like Rihanna!

Lena Dunham Reveals New Chest Tattoo, Just Like Rihanna!

Lena Dunham just got a tattoo on her chest and she says her inspiration for the ink was Rihanna!

The 30-year-old Girls actress lifted her shirt over her head and covered her breasts with her arm to show off the tattoo to her followers on Instagram.

“Thank you @trinegrimm for my warrior’s chest plate/tit chandelier. This is my first original piece by a female tattoo artist and it felt sacred and cool and she didn’t chide me for copying @badgalriri’s placement. If you’re ever in Oslo, go meet this metal queen and let her handle your body 🌖,” Lena captioned the below photo.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Lena Dunham’s new tattoo?

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

Click inside to see a photo of Rihanna’s tattoo…

Check out Rihanna‘s tattoo below!

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

