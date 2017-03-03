Top Stories
Fri, 03 March 2017 at 6:10 pm

Liam Hemsworth's Wetsuit Shows Off His Totally Ripped Body

Liam Hemsworth's Wetsuit Shows Off His Totally Ripped Body

Liam Hemsworth‘s latest wetsuit pics leave little to the imagination!

The 27-year-old actor was spotted getting his surf on on Friday (March 3) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Hemsworth

Liam flashed his toned muscles as he caught the waves before drying off in a rainbow-colored towel.

Miley Cyrus thinks her boyfriend looks good in a wetsuit, too! Earlier this week, she joined him at the beach and adorably snapped a sneaky pic of him.

Miley will be presenting at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards this weekend. See who else will be joining her here.
liam hemsworths wetsuit shows off his totally ripped bod 01
liam hemsworths wetsuit shows off his totally ripped bod 02
liam hemsworths wetsuit shows off his totally ripped bod 03
liam hemsworths wetsuit shows off his totally ripped bod 04
liam hemsworths wetsuit shows off his totally ripped bod 05

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Liam Hemsworth

