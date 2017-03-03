Liam Hemsworth's Wetsuit Shows Off His Totally Ripped Body

Liam Hemsworth‘s latest wetsuit pics leave little to the imagination!

The 27-year-old actor was spotted getting his surf on on Friday (March 3) in Los Angeles.

Liam flashed his toned muscles as he caught the waves before drying off in a rainbow-colored towel.

Miley Cyrus thinks her boyfriend looks good in a wetsuit, too! Earlier this week, she joined him at the beach and adorably snapped a sneaky pic of him.

