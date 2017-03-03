Liam Neeson In Talks To Join Cast of 'Widows'

Liam Neeson is in talks to join the cast of upcoming film Widows, according to Variety.

The 64-year-old actor would be playing Viola Davis‘ husband in the heist thriller.

The film, based on a 1983 British miniseries, follows the story of four armed robbers who are killed in a failed heist attempt, which leaves their widows to finish the job.

Although other cast members have not been announced, the film is set to be produced by Steve McQueen, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman

The trio last worked together on Shame.