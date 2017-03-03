Top Stories
Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Taylor Swift Has Been Hiding a Secret Message in Her Instagram Posts

Taylor Swift Has Been Hiding a Secret Message in Her Instagram Posts

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 7:32 pm

Liam Neeson In Talks To Join Cast of 'Widows'

Liam Neeson In Talks To Join Cast of 'Widows'

Liam Neeson is in talks to join the cast of upcoming film Widows, according to Variety.

The 64-year-old actor would be playing Viola Davis‘ husband in the heist thriller.

The film, based on a 1983 British miniseries, follows the story of four armed robbers who are killed in a failed heist attempt, which leaves their widows to finish the job.

Although other cast members have not been announced, the film is set to be produced by Steve McQueen, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman

The trio last worked together on Shame.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Casting, Liam Neeson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Caitlyn Jenner supports transgender teen's journey to Supreme Court - TMZ
  • This audition on The Voice got a four-chair turn - Gossip Cop
  • This new Ed Sheeran song will break your heart - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's a definitive ranking of all 21 Bachelors through the years - Wetpaint
  • Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan bare hot beach bodies - Lainey Gossip
  • Academy president address Best Picture flub in an email to members - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here