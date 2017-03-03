'Logan' Movie Spoilers: Does Wolverine Live or Die at the End?

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading this article if you don’t want to know what happens in Logan!

It’s no secret by now that Hugh Jackman plans on retiring his character Wolverine after starring in the new movie Logan. But, does that mean the beloved mutant is dead? Or is the franchise just over?

We have some spoilers about what happens at the end of the movie, so we’re going to give one final warning to click away if you don’t want details.

Click inside to read the Logan spoilers…

In Logan, we see a much different Wolverine. He believes that he is the only mutant still alive in the world and he’s hoping to live a secluded life with his friend Professor X (Patrick Stewart).

When he meets his clone Laura (Dafne Keen), aka X-23, he realizes that he’s her only hope of escaping the villainous people at Transigen. Wolverine takes a serum to magnify his powers in order to help Laura and her mutant friends reach safety. In doing so, he eventually loses all of his energy and dies during a battle.

Right before his death, Wolverine shares a tender moment with Laura in which she calls him “Daddy” and he says, “So this is what it feels like.”

Cue the tears!!!

Professor X also is killed in the movie by Wolverine’s clone that looks just like him, so at first he believes his friend has betrayed him. Wolverine thankfully gets to the Professor in time to say goodbye and let him know he wasn’t the culprit.

READ MORE ABOUT LOGAN: