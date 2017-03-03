Luke Evans & Josh Gad Sing 'Be Our Guest' at 'Beauty & The Beast' Hollywood Premiere (Video)

Luke Evans and Josh Gad opened up the red carpet premiere of Beauty and the Beast by performing the movie’s number “Be Our Guest” and you can watch the video here!

The guys star as Gaston and Le Fou and don’t actually get to sing the song in the movie, but they got their chance at the premiere on Thursday (March 2) at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

Beauty and the Beast hits theaters on March 17 and you’ll get a chance to see all the musical numbers from the classic animated film come to life!



Luke Evans & Josh Gad Sing “Be Our Guest”

15+ pictures inside of the guys singing at the premiere…