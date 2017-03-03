Matt Damon & Wife Luciana Enjoy Date Night at the 'Beauty & the Beast' Premiere

Matt Damon poses with his wife Luciana as they arrive at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast on Thursday night (March 1) at the El Captain Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old actor and his wife were joined at the premiere by actors Javier Bardem and Emma Watson’s former Harry Potter co-star Matthew Lewis and his fiancee Angela Jones.

Other stars spotted arriving at the premiere were Erin Andrews, Aubrey Plaza, Keegan Allen, Jean Smart, and Mario Lopez who attended the premiere with his wife Courtney Mazza and their five-year-old daughter Gia.

10+ pictures inside of stars arriving at the premiere…