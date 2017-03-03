Top Stories
Fri, 03 March 2017 at 2:16 pm

Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris Jackson Signs With Top Modeling Agency

Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris Jackson Signs With Top Modeling Agency

Paris Jackson is officially a model!

The 18-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson has signed on to IMG Models, the company announced on Thursday (March 2).

“NOW REPRESENTING: #ParisJackson (@parisjackson)! (#📷 @mario_sorrenti x @crfashionbook #👗 @carineroitfeld) #CR10Paris #⭐️ #IMGstars,” they wrote alongside a gorgeous Instagram shot from her cover story for CR Fashion Book’s March issue, which you can see here.

“Thank you @imgmodels i feel very lucky and blessed,” Paris captioned the same photo on her own Instagram account.

IMG Models also represents models like Gisele Bundchen, Karlie Kloss, Ashley Graham, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Jasmine Tookes, Candice Swanepoel, Joan Smalls, Hari Nef, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, Nina Agdal, and Kaia Gerber.

Paris will also show off her acting chops in an upcoming episode of Star, a Fox series about a trio of women who form a musical group in Atlanta.

Credit: Adriana M. Barraza; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Paris Jackson

