Top Stories
Emma Watson Hilariously Interviews a Nanny for Herself for Ellen's Hidden Camera Prank! (Video)

Emma Watson Hilariously Interviews a Nanny for Herself for Ellen's Hidden Camera Prank! (Video)

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

Angelina Jolie Stuns in New 'Mon Guerlain' Campaign Video

Angelina Jolie Stuns in New 'Mon Guerlain' Campaign Video

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 2:24 pm

Michelle Branch: 'Best You Ever' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Michelle Branch: 'Best You Ever' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Michelle Branch has dropped another brand new track titled “Best You Ever,” and you can stream it right here!

The track, along with the official lead single, is off the 33-year-old singer’s upcoming third studio album – her first studio album since 2003′s Hotel Paper – titled Hopeless Romantic, and is set to hit stores on April 7.

Hopeless Romantic was produced alongside her now-partner Patrick Carney of the Black Keys.

You can pre-order Michelle‘s new album Hopeless Romantic on iTunes and receive two tracks instantly.


Michelle Branch – Best You Ever (Audio)
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Michelle Branch, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Caitlyn Jenner supports transgender teen's journey to Supreme Court - TMZ
  • This audition on The Voice got a four-chair turn - Gossip Cop
  • This new Ed Sheeran song will break your heart - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's a definitive ranking of all 21 Bachelors through the years - Wetpaint
  • Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan bare hot beach bodies - Lainey Gossip
  • Academy president address Best Picture flub in an email to members - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here