Michelle Branch: 'Best You Ever' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Michelle Branch has dropped another brand new track titled “Best You Ever,” and you can stream it right here!

The track, along with the official lead single, is off the 33-year-old singer’s upcoming third studio album – her first studio album since 2003′s Hotel Paper – titled Hopeless Romantic, and is set to hit stores on April 7.

Hopeless Romantic was produced alongside her now-partner Patrick Carney of the Black Keys.

You can pre-order Michelle‘s new album Hopeless Romantic on iTunes and receive two tracks instantly.



Michelle Branch – Best You Ever (Audio)