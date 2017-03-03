Top Stories
Katy Perry Debuts New Short Haircut, Channels Miley Cyrus!

Emma Watson Puts Gold Detail Into Her 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' Premiere Outfit!

The Bachelor's Raven Gates' Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back at Her Claims of Never Having an Orgasm

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 8:00 am

Nicole Scherzinger Grabs Lunch with Boyfriend Grigor Dimitrov

Nicole Scherzinger Grabs Lunch with Boyfriend Grigor Dimitrov

Nicole Scherzinger and Grigor Dimitrov make one hot couple!

The 38-year-old The X Factor UK judge and her 25-year-old Bulgarian tennis player beau were spotted holding hands as they stepped out for lunch at Il Pastaio restaurant on Thursday afternoon (March 2) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Earlier this week Grigor took to Instagram to share a pic of himself with Vogue‘s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

“Forever grateful. Even though Anna told me I should have 3X the number of Instagram followers….” Grigor captioned the below pic.
Photos: AKM-GSI, SplashNewsOnline
