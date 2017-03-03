Nicole Scherzinger Grabs Lunch with Boyfriend Grigor Dimitrov

Nicole Scherzinger and Grigor Dimitrov make one hot couple!

The 38-year-old The X Factor UK judge and her 25-year-old Bulgarian tennis player beau were spotted holding hands as they stepped out for lunch at Il Pastaio restaurant on Thursday afternoon (March 2) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Earlier this week Grigor took to Instagram to share a pic of himself with Vogue‘s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

“Forever grateful. Even though Anna told me I should have 3X the number of Instagram followers….” Grigor captioned the below pic.