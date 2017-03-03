Octavia Spencer, John Lithgow & Luke Bryan Play Catchphrase with Jimmy Fallon - Watch Now!

There was a rousing game of Catchphrase during last night’s (March 2) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon episode!

Hidden Figures star Octavia Spencer teamed up with John Lithgow, while Jimmy and musical guest Luke Bryan partnered up. Jimmy and Luke seemed to be a well-equipped Catchphrase machine. However, the tables were turned as the final round approached.

Octavia, 46, also sat on the couch to promote her new film The Shack and recounted all of the drama surrounding the Oscars Best Picture mix-up.

“It was kind of sad, it’s an honest mistake. I think everyone handled it really well,” Octavia said. “And I’m glad Warren Beatty explained all the drama. It squashed it.”



Catchphrase with Octavia Spencer, John Lithgow and Luke Bryan

