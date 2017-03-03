Top Stories
Katy Perry Debuts New Short Haircut, Channels Miley Cyrus!

Emma Watson Puts Gold Detail Into Her 'Beauty & The Beast' Premiere Outfit!

The Bachelor's Raven Gates' Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back at Her Claims of Never Having an Orgasm

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Octavia Spencer, John Lithgow & Luke Bryan Play Catchphrase with Jimmy Fallon - Watch Now!

Octavia Spencer, John Lithgow & Luke Bryan Play Catchphrase with Jimmy Fallon - Watch Now!

There was a rousing game of Catchphrase during last night’s (March 2) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon episode!

Hidden Figures star Octavia Spencer teamed up with John Lithgow, while Jimmy and musical guest Luke Bryan partnered up. Jimmy and Luke seemed to be a well-equipped Catchphrase machine. However, the tables were turned as the final round approached.

Octavia, 46, also sat on the couch to promote her new film The Shack and recounted all of the drama surrounding the Oscars Best Picture mix-up.

“It was kind of sad, it’s an honest mistake. I think everyone handled it really well,” Octavia said. “And I’m glad Warren Beatty explained all the drama. It squashed it.”


Click inside to watch the rest of Octavia Spencer and John Lithgow appearance…


