Patrick Stewart Is Becoming a US Citizen to Make a Political Difference

Patrick Stewart has been a British citizen for his entire life but he’s now applying for US citizenship!

The 76-year-old Star Trek actor revealed that he wants to become an official US citizen so that he can make a difference politically.

While making an appearance on The View, Patrick explained that it’s the only way he feels he can truly oppose Donald Trump.

“You know, we have our own problems. We have Brexit. But I’m not a (US) citizen. However, there is, maybe it’s the only good thing as the result of this election, I am now applying for citizenship. Because I want to be an American, too,” he said.

Patrick continued, “Because all of my friends in Washington said there’s only one thing you can do: fight, fight, oppose, oppose. But I can’t do it because I’m not a citizen.”

