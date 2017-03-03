Top Stories
Fri, 03 March 2017 at 12:48 pm

Remy Ma Talks Nicki Minaj On 'Wendy Williams Show': 'This Person, Is Not A Nice Person"

Remy Ma Talks Nicki Minaj On 'Wendy Williams Show': 'This Person, Is Not A Nice Person

Remy Ma has made her first official appearance since firing back at Nicki Minaj with her viral diss track, “Shether“!

The 36-year-old rapper and her collaborator Fat Joe stopped by The Wendy Williams Show to promote their brand new joint album Plata O Plomo and perform their songs “Money Showers” and “Lean Back” alongside Sevyn Streeter.

During their interview, Remy took more shots at Nicki and explained that it was not Nicki‘s lyrical jabs, but “behind the scenes stuff” that inspired her to put out “Shether.”

“When you’re trying to stop my bag, when you’re trying to stop me from taking care of my children, now I have a problem with that,” Remy explained. “This person, just based on what I’ve witnessed, is not a nice person”

Remy dressed in funeral attire to reference the end of Nicki. “My grandmother told me to never speak ill of the dead,” Remy told Wendy. Watch the full interview below…


EXCLUSIVE: Remy Ma & Fat Joe

Click inside to watch more from Remy Ma’s appearance on The Wendy Williams Show…


EXCLUSIVE: Remy Ma & Fat Joe
    LOL she really hates her. I have to admit I liked it when she called Nicki out on supporting her pedo-brother.

  • VanityInsecurity

    Lets face it Minaj might have deserved her thrashing.. Remy is just trying to make a name for herself using Minaj in the process.

  • Truvey Taylor

    Duh. You should actually watch the interview and she says more about the things Nicki ~ALLEGEDLY~ did behind the scenes to try and impede Remy’s career.

  • Truvey Taylor

    Also, she looks so cute in that picture like, “Who, me? I didn’t do anything :) ”
    LOL

