Remy Ma Talks Nicki Minaj On 'Wendy Williams Show': 'This Person, Is Not A Nice Person"

Remy Ma has made her first official appearance since firing back at Nicki Minaj with her viral diss track, “Shether“!

The 36-year-old rapper and her collaborator Fat Joe stopped by The Wendy Williams Show to promote their brand new joint album Plata O Plomo and perform their songs “Money Showers” and “Lean Back” alongside Sevyn Streeter.

During their interview, Remy took more shots at Nicki and explained that it was not Nicki‘s lyrical jabs, but “behind the scenes stuff” that inspired her to put out “Shether.”

“When you’re trying to stop my bag, when you’re trying to stop me from taking care of my children, now I have a problem with that,” Remy explained. “This person, just based on what I’ve witnessed, is not a nice person”

Remy dressed in funeral attire to reference the end of Nicki. “My grandmother told me to never speak ill of the dead,” Remy told Wendy. Watch the full interview below…



EXCLUSIVE: Remy Ma & Fat Joe

Click inside to watch more from Remy Ma’s appearance on The Wendy Williams Show…



EXCLUSIVE: Remy Ma & Fat Joe