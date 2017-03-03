Top Stories
Fri, 03 March 2017 at 1:43 pm

Rihanna Joins Rosamund Pike, Sienna Miller & More at Dior's Paris Fashion Show!

Rihanna Joins Rosamund Pike, Sienna Miller & More at Dior's Paris Fashion Show!

Rihanna wears a leather beret and sunglasses while posing for photos at the Christian Dior show held during Paris Fashion Week on Friday (March 3) at Musee Rodin in Paris, France.

The 29-year-old entertainer joined a ton of stars at the event including Rosamund Pike, Sienna Miller, Uma Thurman, Alicia Keys, Haley Bennett, Ruth Wilson, Big Little LiesKathryn Newton, fashionista Olivia Palermo, actress Clemence Poesy, and models Kate Moss, Karlie Kloss, Winnie Harlow, and Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis.

There are only a few more days left of fashion week as its set to wrap up on March 7.

25+ pictures inside from the Dior show…
