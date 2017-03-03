Rihanna Rocks Spiky Green Hair for 'Paper' Magazine Cover!

Top Stories
Fri, 03 March 2017 at 12:20 pm

Rihanna is breaking the rules and showing off a daring new look for the cover of Paper magazine‘s March 2017 issue, on newsstands March 6.

The 29-year-old entertainer poses as a “high fashion clerk in a bodega of the future” for the new photo shoot. She is seen with several different hairstyles, including green spiky hair and a long purple ponytail!

“We thought it would be interesting to put a superstar like Rih in such an everyday surrounding,” says Shannon Stokes, who styled the shoot alongside Farren Fucci. “And Farren added the ‘future’ angle to give it a twist, so it became a challenge to envision what a girl who worked there might look like.”

Go to PaperMag.com now for more from the shoot!
Photos: Sebastian Faena
Magazine, Rihanna

