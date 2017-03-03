Rihanna's Personal Chef Spills On Her Diet & Favorite Meals!

Rihanna‘s personal chef is spilling on what it’s like to cook for a superstar!

Chef Debbie Solomon chatted with Bon Appétit magazine about what RiRi‘s likes to eat and who helps her out in the kitchen!

“[With previous clients] I would send in a menu on a Sunday or Monday and they would pick for the week, and then I’d be able to shop and prep, but this is nothing like that. We don’t know what we’re gonna want to eat tomorrow, so why even pick today?” Debbie began.

She added that Rihanna eats “every protein that you can think of that” and is a big fan of seasonings and meals reminiscent of her Caribbean upbringing.

While Debbie was born in Jamacia, she didn’t know how to cook some of Rihanna‘s favorites so she got a little help from her mom!

“It was just, like, her mom coming up and saying, ‘This is how we make it,’” Debbie explained.

Pictured inside: Rihanna leaving Hôtel Costes on Friday (March 3) in Paris, France.