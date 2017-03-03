Top Stories
Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Taylor Swift Has Been Hiding a Secret Message in Her Instagram Posts

Taylor Swift Has Been Hiding a Secret Message in Her Instagram Posts

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 8:56 pm

Rihanna's Personal Chef Spills On Her Diet & Favorite Meals!

Rihanna's Personal Chef Spills On Her Diet & Favorite Meals!

Rihanna‘s personal chef is spilling on what it’s like to cook for a superstar!

Chef Debbie Solomon chatted with Bon Appétit magazine about what RiRi‘s likes to eat and who helps her out in the kitchen!

“[With previous clients] I would send in a menu on a Sunday or Monday and they would pick for the week, and then I’d be able to shop and prep, but this is nothing like that. We don’t know what we’re gonna want to eat tomorrow, so why even pick today?” Debbie began.

She added that Rihanna eats “every protein that you can think of that” and is a big fan of seasonings and meals reminiscent of her Caribbean upbringing.

While Debbie was born in Jamacia, she didn’t know how to cook some of Rihanna‘s favorites so she got a little help from her mom!

“It was just, like, her mom coming up and saying, ‘This is how we make it,’” Debbie explained.

Pictured inside: Rihanna leaving Hôtel Costes on Friday (March 3) in Paris, France.

Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna chef spills on her diet 01
rihanna chef spills on her diet 02
rihanna chef spills on her diet 03

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Caitlyn Jenner supports transgender teen's journey to Supreme Court - TMZ
  • This audition on The Voice got a four-chair turn - Gossip Cop
  • This new Ed Sheeran song will break your heart - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's a definitive ranking of all 21 Bachelors through the years - Wetpaint
  • Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan bare hot beach bodies - Lainey Gossip
  • Academy president address Best Picture flub in an email to members - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here