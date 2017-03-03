Taylor Swift Calls Lorde's New Single 'Green Light' a 'Bop for the Ages'

Taylor Swift is sharing her love for BFF Lorde‘s new song “Green Light”!

The 27-year-old entertainer took to Instagram to share how proud she is of Lorde‘s new single.

“g2g brb just gonna make up an interpretive dance to this magnificent bop for the ages ELLA I LOVE YOU,” Taylor captioned her post.

Lorde commented on the post saying, “I love you and your photogenic memory love journey with this song <3."