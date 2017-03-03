Fri, 03 March 2017 at 12:29 am
Taylor Swift Calls Lorde's New Single 'Green Light' a 'Bop for the Ages'
Taylor Swift is sharing her love for BFF Lorde‘s new song “Green Light”!
The 27-year-old entertainer took to Instagram to share how proud she is of Lorde‘s new single.
CHECK OUT: Lorde‘s New Single ‘Green Light’ – Stream, Lyrics & Download!
“g2g brb just gonna make up an interpretive dance to this magnificent bop for the ages ELLA I LOVE YOU,” Taylor captioned her post.
Lorde commented on the post saying, “I love you and your photogenic memory love journey with this song <3."
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Lorde, Taylor Swift
Sponsored Links by ZergNet