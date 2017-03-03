Top Stories
Katy Perry Breaks Silence on Split from Orlando Bloom

The Bachelor's Raven Gates' Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back at Her Claims of Never Having an Orgasm

Is There a 'Logan' End-Credits Scene?

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 12:29 am

Taylor Swift Calls Lorde's New Single 'Green Light' a 'Bop for the Ages'

Taylor Swift is sharing her love for BFF Lorde‘s new song “Green Light”!

The 27-year-old entertainer took to Instagram to share how proud she is of Lorde‘s new single.

CHECK OUT: Lorde‘s New Single ‘Green Light’ – Stream, Lyrics & Download!

“g2g brb just gonna make up an interpretive dance to this magnificent bop for the ages ELLA I LOVE YOU,” Taylor captioned her post.

Lorde commented on the post saying, “I love you and your photogenic memory love journey with this song <3."

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

