Taylor Swift Has Been Hiding a Secret Message in Her Instagram Posts

Stop everything – Taylor Swift has been doing something in her Instagram posts that has gone pretty much unnoticed until now.

It involves the 27-year-old singer’s love of the number 13 – you probably know it’s her favorite number, she writes it on her hand while touring, she was born on December 13, 1989, both of her record-breaking albums Fearless and 1989 have 13 songs on them, etc.

You’ve probably never noticed, though, that every time Taylor praises a song on Instagram, she always screenshots the photo at 13 seconds!

“G2g brb just gonna make up an interpretive dance to this magnificent bop for the ages … ELLA I LOVE YOU,” Taylor captioned her most recent post gushing about Lorde‘s “Green Light.”

Check out what time the song is stopped at below.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:34pm PST

And she’s been doing it for years. Click inside to see more of this phenomenon…

OH MY GOD OKAY ITS HAPPENING EVERYBODY STAY CALM A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jan 6, 2017 at 3:55am PST

I've been waiting for this album for SO LONG and it's insane, you need it in your life. Congratulations @kingsofleon 🎉 #walls A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 14, 2016 at 11:44am PDT

So 'Electric Love' by Børns sounds like an instant classic to me….. #justsayingggg @garrettborns A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jan 19, 2015 at 6:26pm PST