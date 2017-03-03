Top Stories
Fri, 03 March 2017 at 3:03 pm

Taylor Swift Has Been Hiding a Secret Message in Her Instagram Posts

Stop everything – Taylor Swift has been doing something in her Instagram posts that has gone pretty much unnoticed until now.

It involves the 27-year-old singer’s love of the number 13 – you probably know it’s her favorite number, she writes it on her hand while touring, she was born on December 13, 1989, both of her record-breaking albums Fearless and 1989 have 13 songs on them, etc.

You’ve probably never noticed, though, that every time Taylor praises a song on Instagram, she always screenshots the photo at 13 seconds!

“G2g brb just gonna make up an interpretive dance to this magnificent bop for the ages … ELLA I LOVE YOU,” Taylor captioned her most recent post gushing about Lorde‘s “Green Light.”

Check out what time the song is stopped at below.

And she’s been doing it for years. Click inside to see more of this phenomenon…

OH MY GOD OKAY ITS HAPPENING EVERYBODY STAY CALM

So 'Electric Love' by Børns sounds like an instant classic to me….. #justsayingggg @garrettborns

ALL SYSTEMS GO. #WelcomeToNewYork #1989

