Taylor Swift Has Been Hiding a Secret Message in Her Instagram Posts
Stop everything – Taylor Swift has been doing something in her Instagram posts that has gone pretty much unnoticed until now.
It involves the 27-year-old singer’s love of the number 13 – you probably know it’s her favorite number, she writes it on her hand while touring, she was born on December 13, 1989, both of her record-breaking albums Fearless and 1989 have 13 songs on them, etc.
You’ve probably never noticed, though, that every time Taylor praises a song on Instagram, she always screenshots the photo at 13 seconds!
“G2g brb just gonna make up an interpretive dance to this magnificent bop for the ages … ELLA I LOVE YOU,” Taylor captioned her most recent post gushing about Lorde‘s “Green Light.”
Check out what time the song is stopped at below.
