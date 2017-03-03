Teen Wolf's Cody Christian Lands New Movie Role (Exclusive)

Cody Christian has landed a cool new role in the upcoming movie Assassination Nation, JustJared.com can exclusively reveal.

The 21-year-old actor, best known for his work on the TV shows Teen Wolf and Pretty Little Liars, will play the role of Johnny, the star of the school football team who is abusive towards a teammate and plays a key role in an attempted attack.

Cody joins a star-studded cast that also features Joel McHale, Bella Thorne, Suki Waterhouse, Bill Skarsgard, and Colman Domingo.

Assassination Nation will be written and directed by Sam Levinson, who previously helmed 2011′s Another Happy Day.