Fri, 03 March 2017 at 9:34 pm

Thandie Newton Premieres BBC drama 'Line Of Duty' in London

Thandie Newton Premieres BBC drama 'Line Of Duty' in London

Thandie Newton looked gorgeous at the premiere of season four of her BBC series Line of Duty!

The 44-year-old Westworld actress paired a pretty black-and-white dress with a pair of dark red heels for the event held on Friday (March 3) in London, England.

She was joined by her co-star Vicky McClure and creator/director Jed Mercurio.

“Repost from the wonderful @vicky.mcclure,” Thandie captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Vicky striking a pose. “‘Got to catch up with this absolute beauty! Wait till you all see @thandieandkay in #lineofduty4 💪👏👌❤.’”

The award-winning show focuses on DS Steve Arnott, who is transferred to the police anti-corruption unit after the death of a man in a mistaken shooting during a counter-terrorist operation. Don’t miss the premiere of season four later this month!

FYI: Thandie is wearing a Self-Portrait dress with Francesco Russo heels.


Click inside to see another pic Thandie shared from her night…

And with the Hair Maestro himself – @rio_hair who sorted me the dopest Friday morning hair EVER!!! Thank you honey x Thandie

A post shared by ThandieKay.com Instagram (@thandieandkay) on

Credit: Stuart C. Wilson; Photos: Getty
