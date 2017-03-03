Thandie Newton Premieres BBC drama 'Line Of Duty' in London
Thandie Newton looked gorgeous at the premiere of season four of her BBC series Line of Duty!
The 44-year-old Westworld actress paired a pretty black-and-white dress with a pair of dark red heels for the event held on Friday (March 3) in London, England.
She was joined by her co-star Vicky McClure and creator/director Jed Mercurio.
“Repost from the wonderful @vicky.mcclure,” Thandie captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Vicky striking a pose. “‘Got to catch up with this absolute beauty! Wait till you all see @thandieandkay in #lineofduty4 💪👏👌❤.’”
The award-winning show focuses on DS Steve Arnott, who is transferred to the police anti-corruption unit after the death of a man in a mistaken shooting during a counter-terrorist operation. Don’t miss the premiere of season four later this month!
FYI: Thandie is wearing a Self-Portrait dress with Francesco Russo heels.
