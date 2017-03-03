Thandie Newton Premieres BBC drama 'Line Of Duty' in London

Thandie Newton looked gorgeous at the premiere of season four of her BBC series Line of Duty!

The 44-year-old Westworld actress paired a pretty black-and-white dress with a pair of dark red heels for the event held on Friday (March 3) in London, England.

She was joined by her co-star Vicky McClure and creator/director Jed Mercurio.

“Repost from the wonderful @vicky.mcclure,” Thandie captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Vicky striking a pose. “‘Got to catch up with this absolute beauty! Wait till you all see @thandieandkay in #lineofduty4 💪👏👌❤.’”

The award-winning show focuses on DS Steve Arnott, who is transferred to the police anti-corruption unit after the death of a man in a mistaken shooting during a counter-terrorist operation. Don’t miss the premiere of season four later this month!

All dressed up in @mrselfportrait ready for @line_of_duty premiere. Airs at the end of the month on BBC 2! Thank you @rio_hair for fixing up my dope ass hair hat!! Xx T A post shared by ThandieKay.com Instagram (@thandieandkay) on Mar 3, 2017 at 6:46am PST

FYI: Thandie is wearing a Self-Portrait dress with Francesco Russo heels.



