Fri, 03 March 2017 at 5:12 pm

Time After Time's Freddie Stroma & Josh Bowman Suit Up to Visit the Empire State Building!

Time After Time's Freddie Stroma & Josh Bowman Suit Up to Visit the Empire State Building!

Freddie Stroma and Josh Bowman look dapper in their suits while posing for photos at the top of the Empire State Building on Friday morning (March 3) in New York City.

The guys are starring on the new ABC series Time After Time, which will debut on Sunday night with a two-hour premiere beginning at 9/8c.

The drama chronicles the adventures of a young H.G. Wells (Stroma) as he travels through centuries, decades and days in the pursuit of the charismatic,yet secretly psychopathic, Dr. John Stevenson (Bowman), better known as “Jack the Ripper.”
