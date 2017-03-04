Top Stories
Sat, 04 March 2017

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Flaunts Six Pack to Wish Wife Sam a Happy Birthday

Is it getting hot in here, or is it just Aaron Taylor-Johnson?!

The 26-year-old Nocturnal Animals actor took to Instagram to share a super hot, shirtless pic of himself to wish his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday @samtaylorjohnson ..forever in my ❤️,” Aaron captioned the below pic of his wife’s name tattooed over his heart, while showing off his super ripped six-pack.

Aaron and his Fifty Shades of Grey director wife have been married since 2012 and have two daughters together – Wylda, 6, and Romy, 5.

Check out Aaron‘s post below!

Happy Birthday 🎈 @samtaylorjohnson ..forever in my ❤️

A post shared by Aaron Taylor-Johnson (@aarontaylorjohnson) on


