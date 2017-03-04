Top Stories
Sat, 04 March 2017 at 8:20 am

Amanda Seyfried's Fiancé Thomas Sadoski Knows She'll Be a Great Mom

Amanda Seyfried's Fiancé Thomas Sadoski Knows She'll Be a Great Mom

Amanda Seyfried‘s fiancé Thomas Sadoski is more proud of her than ever!

The 31-year-old actress is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child and Thomas already knows she’s going to be a great mom.

“I am more proud of Amanda than I’ve ever been of anybody in my entire life because she’s been an incredible mom already, and we haven’t even gotten to go time yet,” he told Us Weekly.

Thomas added, “She’s just so thoughtful, careful, loving, caring, giving, kind, generous, fun, funny. You can see it all going in there. And that level of attention that is being paid already, with all of that focus and energy and that kindness and goodness of spirit and heart, it’s an amazing thing to witness.”

Pictured inside: Amanda, Thomas and their dog Finn waiting to get picked up by a private car outside their home on Friday (March 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

