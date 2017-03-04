Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds to Trump's Claim He Was 'Fired' from 'Apprentice'

We all knew that Donald Trump wasn’t going to be able to stay quiet over Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s decision to leave The Celebrity Apprentice and now the president has spoken out about the move.

Schwarzenegger announced on Friday (March 3) that he will not return for another season of the NBC series, citing too much “baggage.”

Trump took to Twitter to say, “Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show.”

Click inside to read Schwarznegger’s clap back…

Arnold responded by saying, “You should think about hiring a new joke writer and a fact checker.”