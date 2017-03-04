Top Stories
Prince Harry Goes Shirtless at the Beach in Jamaica!

Prince Harry Goes Shirtless at the Beach in Jamaica!

Louis Tomlinson Airport Video Shows Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Being Attacked

Louis Tomlinson Airport Video Shows Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Being Attacked

Hunter Biden Demands Wife Turn Over Evidence of Cheating

Hunter Biden Demands Wife Turn Over Evidence of Cheating

Sat, 04 March 2017 at 9:19 pm

'Beauty & The Beast' Director Says 'Exclusively Gay Moment' in the Film Has Been 'Overblown'

'Beauty & The Beast' Director Says 'Exclusively Gay Moment' in the Film Has Been 'Overblown'

The Beauty and the Beast director says the “gay moment” in the upcoming film is being over-dramatized.

Director Bill Condon first shared in a recent interview with Attitude Magazine that Josh Gad‘s LeFou would have an “exclusively gay moment” in the upcoming film, making him Disney’s first openly gay character.

However, Bill is now downplaying his remarks, feeling as if too much has been made over this situation.

“Oh God. Can I just tell you? It’s all been overblown. Because it’s just this, it’s part of just what we had fun with,” Bill told ScreenCrush. “Why is it a big deal?”

Since Bill first announced that LeFou would have this “gay moment,” the film has received some backlash with an Alabama-based theater canceling screenings and Russia reportedly considering not playing the film at all due to their strict “gay propaganda” laws.

Beauty and the Beast is set to hit theaters on March 17.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Disney
Posted to: Beauty and the Beast, Bill Condon

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • A fan jumped on stage while Ariana Grande was performing! - TMZ
  • Justin Timberlake wrote the sweetest birthday message for Jessica Biel - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran's song "Supermarket Flowers" is so touching - Just Jared Jr
  • A lot of celebrities have turned down Dancing With The Stars! - Wetpaint
  • Celine Dion looked so stylish at the Beauty and the Beast premiere - Lainey Gossip
  • Natalie Portman has given birth! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here