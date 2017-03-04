Top Stories
Sat, 04 March 2017 at 11:14 pm

Bella Hadid Stuns in a Silver Gown at Dior Launch Party

Bella Hadid Stuns in a Silver Gown at Dior Launch Party

Bella Hadid has a Cinderella moment as she arrives at a Dior after party on Friday night (March 3) in Paris, France.

The 20-year-old model stunned in a silver, Dior dress as she attended the party to launch her first beauty campaign.

The next day, Bella went dominatrix in an all leather outfit with leather gloves as she attends the Chrome Hearts X Bella event alongside BFF Jessie Jo Stark.

Bella recently collaborated with Chrome Hearts to launch her own line of jewelry.

Also pictured inside: Bella leaving her hotel in leather pants on Saturday afternoon in Paris.
Credit: INSTAR; Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Getty
Bella Hadid, jessie jo stark

