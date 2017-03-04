Bobby Brown Remembers Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina On Her 24th Birthday

Top Stories
Bobby Brown is remembering his daughter Bobbi Kristina on what would have been her 24th birthday.

The performer took to his Twitter on Saturday (March 4) to share a serious of pictures of Bobbi Kristina, all with the caption “TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL #BOBBIKRISTINABROWN.”

Bobbi Kristina – the daughter of the late Whitney Houstondied back in 2015 after spending six months in a medically-induced coma after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub.

Her longtime boyfriend Nick Gordon was found “legally responsible” for her death and has been ordered to pay her estate $36 million in the wrongful death lawsuit.

