Britney Spears Celebrates Boyfriend Sam Asghari's 23rd Birthday!

Britney Spears made sure her boyfriend Sam Asghari had the best birthday!

The 35-year-old entertainer’s beau celebrated his 23rd birthday on Friday (March 3) and the couple celebrated with some quality time together!

Britney took to her Instagram to share some photos with Sam, including a cute snap of them on a hike together.

“My baby’s birthday 💜 @samasghari,” Britney wrote.

Sam also shared a pic on his Instagram of a cake that Britney got for him that read “Happy Birthday Hesam!”

He captioned the pic, “She calls me by my real name 😍”

