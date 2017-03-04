Top Stories
Prince Harry Goes Shirtless at the Beach in Jamaica!

Prince Harry Goes Shirtless at the Beach in Jamaica!

Louis Tomlinson Airport Video Shows Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Being Attacked

Louis Tomlinson Airport Video Shows Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Being Attacked

Hunter Biden Demands Wife Turn Over Evidence of Cheating

Hunter Biden Demands Wife Turn Over Evidence of Cheating

Sat, 04 March 2017 at 6:45 pm

Cara Delevingne Debuts New Platinum Blonde Hairdo

Cara Delevingne Debuts New Platinum Blonde Hairdo

Cara Delevingne‘s hair is now platinum blonde and cut into a short bob!

The 24-year-old English model and actress showed off her new ‘do while arriving at Royal Monceau Raffles hotel on Saturday (March 4) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cara Delevingne

She was joined by her good friend Kendall Jenner.

Cara was also spotted landing at Charles de Gaulle Airport that same day, with her hair covered in a beanie. The ladies are in town for Paris Fashion Week.

It was recently announced that Cara and Jaden Smith are teaming up for a new romantic drama. Get the deets here.
Just Jared on Facebook
cara delevingne debuts new platinum blonde hairdo 01
cara delevingne debuts new platinum blonde hairdo 02
cara delevingne debuts new platinum blonde hairdo 03
cara delevingne debuts new platinum blonde hairdo 04
cara delevingne debuts new platinum blonde hairdo 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Cara Delevingne

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • A fan jumped on stage while Ariana Grande was performing! - TMZ
  • Justin Timberlake wrote the sweetest birthday message for Jessica Biel - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran's song "Supermarket Flowers" is so touching - Just Jared Jr
  • A lot of celebrities have turned down Dancing With The Stars! - Wetpaint
  • Celine Dion looked so stylish at the Beauty and the Beast premiere - Lainey Gossip
  • Natalie Portman has given birth! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here