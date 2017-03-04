Cara Delevingne Debuts New Platinum Blonde Hairdo

Cara Delevingne‘s hair is now platinum blonde and cut into a short bob!

The 24-year-old English model and actress showed off her new ‘do while arriving at Royal Monceau Raffles hotel on Saturday (March 4) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cara Delevingne

She was joined by her good friend Kendall Jenner.

Cara was also spotted landing at Charles de Gaulle Airport that same day, with her hair covered in a beanie. The ladies are in town for Paris Fashion Week.

It was recently announced that Cara and Jaden Smith are teaming up for a new romantic drama.