Top Stories
Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Taylor Swift Has Been Hiding a Secret Message in Her Instagram Posts

Taylor Swift Has Been Hiding a Secret Message in Her Instagram Posts

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

Sat, 04 March 2017 at 9:00 am

Casey Affleck Begins Filming 'Light of My Life' in Vancouver

Casey Affleck Begins Filming 'Light of My Life' in Vancouver

Casey Affleck has begun filming on his latest project Light of My Life!

The 41-year-old actor was spotted on the set of the movie on Friday (March 3) in Vancouver, Canada.

He was joined by his young co-star Anna Pniewska as they made their way through the set in the pouring rain.

Casey is directing and starring in the film, in addition to having written the script.

Light of My Life follows a father and his daughter who are living on the outskirts of society a decade after a deadly pandemic radically alters the world. Their bond and the character of humanity is tested as the father struggles to protect his daughter’s innocence and shield her from the newfound dangers of man.
Just Jared on Facebook
casey affleck starts filming light of my life 01
casey affleck starts filming light of my life 02
casey affleck starts filming light of my life 03

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Casey Affleck

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • A fan jumped on stage while Ariana Grande was performing! - TMZ
  • Justin Timberlake wrote the sweetest birthday message for Jessica Biel - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran's song "Supermarket Flowers" is so touching - Just Jared Jr
  • A lot of celebrities have turned down Dancing With The Stars! - Wetpaint
  • Celine Dion looked so stylish at the Beauty and the Beast premiere - Lainey Gossip
  • Natalie Portman has given birth! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here