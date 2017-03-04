Casey Affleck Begins Filming 'Light of My Life' in Vancouver

Casey Affleck has begun filming on his latest project Light of My Life!

The 41-year-old actor was spotted on the set of the movie on Friday (March 3) in Vancouver, Canada.

He was joined by his young co-star Anna Pniewska as they made their way through the set in the pouring rain.

Casey is directing and starring in the film, in addition to having written the script.

Light of My Life follows a father and his daughter who are living on the outskirts of society a decade after a deadly pandemic radically alters the world. Their bond and the character of humanity is tested as the father struggles to protect his daughter’s innocence and shield her from the newfound dangers of man.