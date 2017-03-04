Colin Firth Dons Grey Knitted Sweater While Filming 'Love Actually' for Comic Relief

Colin Firth had so much fun shooting a Love Actually Comic Relief sketch!

The 56-year-old actor – who filmed the Love Actually movie more than 13 years ago – was all smiles on the set of the reboot on Saturday (March 4) at the BBC Langham Place Piazza in London, England.

Colin, who portrays Jamie in the story, sported a grey knitted sweater and thick-framed glasses as he got into character and rehearsed his lines.

Colin has also begun shooting Mary Poppins Returns, set for release on Christmas Day 2018. Read the full synopsis here.