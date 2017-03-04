Top Stories
Sat, 04 March 2017 at 5:55 pm

David Beckham Shares Adorable Throwbacks for Brooklyn's 18th Birthday!

David Beckham Shares Adorable Throwbacks for Brooklyn's 18th Birthday!

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are celebrating their son Brooklyn‘s 18th birthday by going through their family photo albums and sharing some adorable memories from the past 18 years!

“So on this day 18 years ago this little man came into our lives…. To say we felt blessed is an understatement,” David captioned this adorable photo from the hospital on his Instagram account. “From day one he never slept through the night the only way he would fall asleep is when I took him out in the car and it had to be BoyZone on the radio and he would drop right off…. Thank fully he now sleeps the whole night without needing a song.”

Brooklyn has gone from this beautiful baby boy to become this handsome , polite and driven young man .. I’m proud that he lived through my career with me and I’m even prouder about the person that he has become … Happy birthday Bust you can now officially take dad for a drink down the pub,” David added.

“I can’t believe our baby boy is 18 today x The most beautiful,caring,talented young man.We are so proud and love you so much x xxxxx,” Victoria added on her account.

Both of the stars shared photo collage videos, which you can watch below!

