Emma Watson Offers Relationship Advice for $2, Donates Money to Planned Parenthood (Video)

Life advice from Emma Watson? Yes, please!

The 26-year-old Beauty and the Beast actress offered her best advice on relationships and other topics – for a $2 fee – to some random people passing through New York City’s Grand Central Station earlier this week.

Emma took part in the video for Vanity Fair via a tablet being carried around by a reporter.

When someone asked Emma what he should do for his girlfriend for Valentine’s Day, Emma replied, “Go and buy her jewelry and feed her cheese.”

See what other advice she had to give below! All proceeds were donated to Planned Parenthood, per Emma‘s request.

Emma Watson Gives Strangers Advice for $2 at Grand Central | Vanity Fair