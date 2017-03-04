FKA Twigs Pairs a Green Tiger-Print Coat With Sneakers

FKA Twigs showed off her wild style in the Big Apple!

The 29-year-old singer was spotted taking a stroll while rocking a long green tiger-print coat on Thursday (March 2) in New York City.

She completed the animal print-inspired look with mirrored cat-eye glasses and a pair of running shoes, as only Twigs could do.

Last month, Twigs and her fiance Robert Pattinson coupled up for his Lost City of Z premiere in London, England.

The two appear to still be going strong after dating for over two years and getting engaged back in 2015.