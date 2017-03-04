Hailey Baldwin & Cindy Bruna Are Goth Princesses in 'Elie Saab' Fashion Show

Hailey Baldwin looks lovely in lace and leather as she makes her way down the Elie Saab runway during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday (March 4) in Paris, France.

The 20-year-old model rocked a bold smokey eye and a gold hairpiece as she strutted down the runway.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Baldwin

Also spotted on the runway looking fierce in a military-style jacket was fellow model Cindy Bruna.

After the show, Hailey took to Instagram to share a super sexy pic of herself.

Check out the pic below!