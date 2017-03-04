Top Stories
Sat, 04 March 2017 at 1:49 pm

Hugh Jackman Explains Why 'Logan' Ended the Way It Did

Hugh Jackman Explains Why 'Logan' Ended the Way It Did

Hugh Jackman is opening up to reveal what his thoughts are on the ending of his movie Logan and before we proceed any further, we must warn you that this post is filled with spoilers!

Do not continue to read this article if you don’t want to know what happens at the end of the new Wolverine movie.

Seriously, this is your last warning.

Click inside to find out what Hugh Jackman said about the ending…

Hugh‘s character Wolverine dies at the end of the movie while sacrificing his life in a fight against his clone, also played by him. He sacrifices his life to save Laura, aka X-23, who is on a journey north to Canada to stat safe.

“As soon as I saw the script, I got it,” Hugh told EW. “Logan is someone who is most scared of intimacy, and so he wants to be alone and do things for himself. The idea that, in the end, he must give his life to save someone else… I thought that was really powerful.”

Hugh revealed that he knew it was time to retire his character after having dinner with Jerry Seinfeld in 2013, when he asked the comedian about leaving his show Seinfeld.

“The moment he said it, I was like, ‘This is it,’” Hugh said. “I’m quite indecisive, but when I get that gut feeling, it’s kind of a relief to me. When I met my wife, I knew. With the kids, I knew. When I was talking to Jerry that day, I was like, ‘Oh, yeah.’”

