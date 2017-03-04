Jennifer Lopez's Son Max Wants Her to Wear Pants On Stage!

Jennifer Lopez‘s son is not happy that she doesn’t wear pants when she’s performing!

While chatting with AOL Build on Thursday (March 2), the 47-year-old entertainer explained that her nine-year-old son Max had some question about the outfits she wears on stage.

“I wear like body suits and onesies and all this stuff and he’s like ‘Mom, why don’t you wear pants in your shows?’” she explained.

Jennifer added that Max even recommended she wear pants more often!

“I was like ‘Baby come on, mommy’s a showgirl!” she laughed.

Check out all that Jennifer had to say in the video below…