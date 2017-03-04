Justin Timberlake Throws Jessica Biel 'the Most Epic' Rollerskating Birthday Party 'Ever'

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were totally twinning at her birthday party!

The 36-year-old singer threw his wife – who just turned 35 years old on Friday (March 3) – an epic rollerskating birthday bash.

“Sign the petition now! #makeamericaskateagain” Jessica captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Justin rocking matching patriotic t-shirts (below).

“This is what birthday dreams are made of,” she added. “Thank you, my love, for throwing me the most epic jam skate party ever. My inner Xanadu was fully realized. I love you to the moon and back. And then back again.”

Also in attendance was Jessica‘s former 7th Heaven co-star Beverley Mitchell and her husband, Michael Cameron.

ICYMI, check out the sweet note Justin penned for Jessica‘s birthday.

