Kit Harington Films a Commercial in Italy
Kit Harington waves to his fans on the street while standing on a balcony on Saturday (March 4) in Naples, Italy.
The 30-year-old Game of Thrones actor was reportedly filming a commercial for the new Dolce & Gabbana fragrance The One.
Kit was just announced as the new face of the brand’s fragrance a couple days ago and it was revealed that his campaign will be released in September.
