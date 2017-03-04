Kit Harington Films a Commercial in Italy

Kit Harington waves to his fans on the street while standing on a balcony on Saturday (March 4) in Naples, Italy.

The 30-year-old Game of Thrones actor was reportedly filming a commercial for the new Dolce & Gabbana fragrance The One.

Kit was just announced as the new face of the brand’s fragrance a couple days ago and it was revealed that his campaign will be released in September.

