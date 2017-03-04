Lady Gaga Enjoys Night Out in Beverly Hills

Lady Gaga is joined by her security team as she makes her way out of her ride on Friday night (March 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 30-ear-old “Million Reasons” singer went comfy and chic in a shimmering, silk robe while wearing sunglasses and silver booties as she arrived at a friend’s house for the night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

Gaga confirmed last week that she will be replacing Beyonce as one of the headliners at the upcoming 2017 Coachella Music Festival!

Gaga will perform at the festival on April 15 and 22. The other headliners this year are Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar.