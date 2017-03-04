Lamar Odom Hangs Out with a Khloe Kardashian Lookalike

Lamar Odom steps out to do some shopping with friends on Friday (March 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 37-year-old former basketball player was seen with a woman who bore a striking resemblance to Lamar‘s ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lamar Odom

Lamar and the mystery women were seen sharing a hug goodbye after they parted ways that afternoon.

Lamar and Khloe‘s divorce was finalized on December 17, 2016. She had filed for divorce in 2013, but called it off after he had a near-fatal overdose in October 2015.