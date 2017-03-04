Listen to Mandy Moore's Big Song from New 'Tangled' Movie!

Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi walk the red carpet at the screening of their new Disney Channel Original Movie Tangled Before Ever After on Saturday morning (March 4) at the Paley Center in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The two stars reprise their roles as Rapunzel and Eugene in the new animated film, which will premiere on Disney Channel and lead into the upcoming Tangled: The Series.

Mandy gets to sing the song “Wind in My Hair” in the film and you can watch the music video right here!

Julie Bowen was also in attendance at the premiere.



Wind in My Hair Music Video | Tangled Before Ever After

FYI: Zachary is wearing a Ted Baker suit and Barollo Italy shoes.