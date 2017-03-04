Top Stories
Sat, 04 March 2017 at 3:38 pm

Louis Tomlinson Airport Video Shows Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Being Attacked

Louis Tomlinson Airport Video Shows Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Being Attacked

Louis Tomlinson‘s incident at LAX Airport was caught on video and the clip was just released, giving us a clearer look at what actually happened.

The video can be seen on Radar Online and it shows a photographer getting right up in Louis‘ girlfriend Eleanor Calder‘s face. The paparazzo clearly was not being respectful of her space.

Eleanor is seen walking, possibly to the bathroom, and the photographer runs right in front of her track to snap photos. She is clearly startled and turns around and puts her hands over her face. While she walks away, Louis goes up to the photographer and tries to grab his camera. The man continues snapping away throughout all of this.

Louis and the photographer get into a bit of a struggle and while walking away, Louis appears to fall down and he decides to bring the photographer down with him. The photographer then falls backward and hits his head on the ground.

When Louis gets up, he rushes to Eleanor‘s side as he sees that she has been pushed into a corner by several women who appear to be ganging up on her. While it’s not clear what happened in the moments before the camera pans to her, it looks like Eleanor is being attacked and Louis pulls a woman off his girlfriend. Airport security then intervenes and pulls everyone apart.

Louis was arrested and booked at a nearby LAPD jail for simple battery.
