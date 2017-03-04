Louis Tomlinson Arrested After Attacking Paparazzo at LAX

Former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson was arrested and booked in a Los Angeles jail after he allegedly got into a fight with a paparazzo at LAX Airport.

The incident went down on Friday night (March 3) while the 25-year-old “Just Hold On” singer and his on-again girlfriend Eleanor Calder were at baggage claim.

Louis reportedly felt a photographer had gotten too close to him and “pulled the photog to the floor by his legs” and the “photog fell backwards and struck his back and head on the floor,” according to TMZ.

Eleanor allegedly got into a fight with a female witness who tried recording her as she tried to leave.

Citizens’ arrests were made by both the photographer and the female witness. Louis was arrested for a simple battery charge and booked at a nearby jail.

“The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis. It’s not the first time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defense,” the lawyer said in a statement.