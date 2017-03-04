Matt Dallas & Husband Blue Hamilton Enjoy a Concert Together!

Matt Dallas and his husband Blue Hamilton both wear cameras around their necks while heading into the Troubadour for a concert on Friday night (March 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The married couple checked out a show from The Woods Brothers that evening.

Matt and Blue stopped by the same venue the night before to see Sheryl Crow perform a concert. “Yeah yeah yeah @sherylcrow let’s do this!” Matt captioned the below photo of the marquee on his Instagram.

Matt, best known for his work on the TV series Kyle XY, has taken a break from Hollywood for the past couple years while raising his son Crow with his hubby.