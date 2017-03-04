Miriam Colon Dead - 'Scarface' Actress Dies at 80

Miriam Colon has passed away at the age of 80.

The Puerto Rican actress – best known for playing Al Pacino‘s mother (Mama Montana) in the 1983 film Scarface – reportedly died on Friday (March 3) due to complications from a pulmonary infection, her husband Fred Valle told the Associated Press.

Miriam was also known for founding the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater in New York, helping to launch the bilingual theater movement in the U.S.

Her early TV credits included Alfred Hitchcock Presents and The Dick Van Dyke Show, while she was later featured on series like HBO’s How To Make It In America and AMC’s Better Call Saul.

In 2015, former president Barack Obama awarded her with the National Medal of Arts for her contributions.

We send our thoughts and condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time.