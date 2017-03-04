Top Stories
New 'Anastasia' on Broadway Promo Will Get You So Excited!

The upcoming Broadway production of Anastasia is just weeks away and a new promo for the musical is going to get so excited to see it live on stage!

The clip features the music for the classic song “Journey to the Past” as sung by Broadway star Christy Altomare, who will play the title character on stage.

Performances for the musical begin on March 23 and the official opening night is on April 24.

Make sure to watch the video of Christy belting out “Journey to the Past” during a visit to her alma mater.
watch broadway anastasia christy altomore sing journey to the past 01
watch broadway anastasia christy altomore sing journey to the past 02
watch broadway anastasia christy altomore sing journey to the past 03

Photos: Nathan Johnson, Joan Marcus
Posted to: Anastasia, Broadway, Christy Altomare

