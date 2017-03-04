New Kids on the Block Guys React to Tommy Page's Death

The late Tommy Page was most closely associated to New Kids on the Block than any other music act and now the group is reacting to his shocking death.

Tommy‘s number one single “I’ll Be Your Everything” was co-written by NKOTB‘s Jordan Knight and Danny Wood. It was co-produced by Donnie Wahlberg.

Tommy also spent time on the road with New Kids on the Block during his days as a singer. He was found dead on Friday (March 3) at the age of 46 of an apparent suicide.

