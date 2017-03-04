Top Stories
Singer Tommy Page Dead of Apparent Suicide at 46

Singer Tommy Page Dead of Apparent Suicide at 46

Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Deadpool 2' Teaser, Shows Bare Butt!

Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Deadpool 2' Teaser, Shows Bare Butt!

Louis Tomlinson Arrested After Attacking Paparazzo at LAX

Louis Tomlinson Arrested After Attacking Paparazzo at LAX

Hunter Biden Demands Wife Turn Over Evidence of Cheating

Hunter Biden Demands Wife Turn Over Evidence of Cheating

Sat, 04 March 2017 at 2:39 pm

New Kids on the Block Guys React to Tommy Page's Death

New Kids on the Block Guys React to Tommy Page's Death

The late Tommy Page was most closely associated to New Kids on the Block than any other music act and now the group is reacting to his shocking death.

Tommy‘s number one single “I’ll Be Your Everything” was co-written by NKOTB‘s Jordan Knight and Danny Wood. It was co-produced by Donnie Wahlberg.

Tommy also spent time on the road with New Kids on the Block during his days as a singer. He was found dead on Friday (March 3) at the age of 46 of an apparent suicide.

Click inside to read what the guys said in their tributes…

Just Jared on Facebook
singer tommy page dead of apparent suicide at 46 01
singer tommy page dead of apparent suicide at 46 02
singer tommy page dead of apparent suicide at 46 03
singer tommy page dead of apparent suicide at 46 04
singer tommy page dead of apparent suicide at 46 05
singer tommy page dead of apparent suicide at 46 06
singer tommy page dead of apparent suicide at 46 07
singer tommy page dead of apparent suicide at 46 08
singer tommy page dead of apparent suicide at 46 09
singer tommy page dead of apparent suicide at 46 10

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: New Kids on the Block, Tommy Page

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • A fan jumped on stage while Ariana Grande was performing! - TMZ
  • Justin Timberlake wrote the sweetest birthday message for Jessica Biel - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran's song "Supermarket Flowers" is so touching - Just Jared Jr
  • A lot of celebrities have turned down Dancing With The Stars! - Wetpaint
  • Celine Dion looked so stylish at the Beauty and the Beast premiere - Lainey Gossip
  • Natalie Portman has given birth! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here