Sat, 04 March 2017 at 11:48 am

Nicki Minaj Lets Breast Hang Out at Haider Ackermann Show

Nicki Minaj wears a daring outfit while sitting in the front row at the Haider Ackermann fashion show held during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday (March 4) in Paris, France.

The 34-year-old entertainer let one breast hang out of her top and kept covered with a pastie on her nipple. Nicki finished the look off with large purple sunglasses.

Nicki took to Twitter to repost a video of someone who told her, “You are so beautiful, if I would be like you I would walk naked.”

“5 seconds b4 this, she had said the exact same thing. But I guess her camera didn’t record it. I was on the floor in my head 😩,” Nicki said. She cracks a smile in the video!
Credit: Peter White, Swan Gallet/WWD; Photos: Getty, REX/Shutterstoc
