Obama Spokesperson Responds to Trump's Wire-Tapping Claim

A spokesperson for former President Barack Obama is speaking out to deny the claims being made by current President Donald Trump.

Trump took to Twitter on early Saturday morning (March 4) to claim that Obama wire tapped his phones during the election process and compared the situation to Watergate.

“Is it legal for a sitting President to be ‘wire tapping’ a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!” Trump tweeted. “I’d bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!”

“How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!” he added in a third tweet.

Here is what the spokesperson for Obama had to say: “A cardinal rule of the Obama Administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice. As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.”